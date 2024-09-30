Ilesa Varsity, Bells, Landmark Varsities Lauded for Offering Tuition Fees, Free Courses

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has praised the management of the newly established University of Ilesa (UNILESA), Osun State for making all its 18 education courses tuition fees free.

Besides, the cleric who is also the International Communication Director of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in a statement yesterday in Okinni, Osun State lauded the managements of Bells University of Technology, Otta and Landmark University, Omu-Aran for offering fee free courses in their Agriculture programmes.

The statement read: “The announcement by UNILESA that all 18 programmes in Education will be offered free for prospective students from 100 level till graduation is a cheering news to all lovers of education.

“As matter of fact, I know that Bells University of Technology in Otta, Ogun State and Landmark University in Omu-Aran, Kwara State for some years now has been offering tuition fees free courses in Agriculture.

“I wish to commend the three institutions for these largesse and for giving back to the society. These efforts will definitely encourage our youths to embark on education and agriculture courses.

“I hope our youth should grab these opportunities and use them for their benefits. I also want to call on parents to encourage their wards to study courses in Education and Agriculture. As the nation’s population increases, there is no way those who study these courses will not be in high demand”, the statement read.

Bishop Adeoye, who is currently serving as the spokesman of World Bishops Council (WBC), in Africa urged authorities of other tertiary institutions in Nigeria to emulate UNILESA, Bells and Landmark universities, adding that Nigerians parents need assistance now as many of them are actually struggling to sponsor their children’s fees.