Foundation Inaugurates First Health Radio Station to Promote Well-being

Funmi Ogundare

Phlox Health WASH Foundation at the weekend inaugurated Nigeria’s first health-focused radio station, WASH 94.9 FM, aimed at transforming health communication across the country. The station will provide a wide range of content designed to promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, as well as spread health education and empowering Nigerians to take control of their well-being.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos, the station’s Founder, Prof. Ronke Ogunmakin, explained that the initiative stems from her lifelong passion for community service. With a background in radio and television production, as well as a career in communication, media, and broadcasting, Prof. Ogunmakin envisioned the station as a platform to make a significant impact on public health.

She explained that the concept of WASH 94.9 FM aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which focuses on ensuring health and well-being for all. “Health is wealth, and without good health, life becomes meaningless.

This radio station arrives at a critical time when the world faces numerous health challenges. Nigerians will now have direct access to important health information, guidance on where to seek help, and the professionals to consult,” she stated.

Ogunmakin also revealed that the station would incorporate telemedicine services, allowing the Nigerian public to receive medical advice remotely. She expressed confidence that the government would support the initiative, as it aims to provide health information that could reduce unnecessary hospital visits.

Reflecting on her diverse career in regulation, teaching, and communication, she emphasised that she still has much to contribute to the field of health communication, adding that the radio station plans to use local indigenous languages as means of communication.

According to her, “We are adding some fun things into it which is very important in broadcasting so that people don’t get bored. We want to go full blown into Yoruba, Hausa, Fulfulde and other indigenous languages that we have in Nigeria so that everybody is aware and they can learn from what we are doing.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Toba Akinmoladun, noted that WASH 94.9 FM would be an essential resource for Nigerians, offering knowledge that will help individuals make informed decisions about their health. “The station will cover a variety of health topics, giving listeners continuous opportunities to learn and improve their health management,” he stated, adding that the platform will also serve as a forum for listeners to ask questions and gain insights into their health concerns.

Ralph Akpan, Zonal Director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), praised the initiative and Prof. Ogunmakin’s dedication to addressing societal health challenges. He assured them that the commission would approve the station’s broadcasts in any Nigerian language to ensure accessibility for all.