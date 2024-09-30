Flykite Productions Donates Essential Training Kits to Boxing Academy

In a continued effort to foster the growth and development of boxing talent in Nigeria, Flykite Productions, the organisers of the GOtv Boxing Night, have donated crucial training equipment to Tipo Boxing Academy.

The donated items include high-quality punch pads, gloves, headgear, and a punching bag.

Located in the Egbeda axis of Lagos, Tipo Boxing Academy is dedicated to training young boxers, starting from the age of six years.

During the presentation of the training kits, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of boxing athletes. “This donation is our way of contributing to the advancement of boxing in Nigeria. We are here to support your dreams of becoming world champions. These items are meant to aid your growth and help you achieve those dreams,” Johnson said.

The Lead Trainer at Tipo Academy, Yusuf Alarape, expressed his gratitude for the donation, noting the positive impact it would have on the young boxers. “We are really happy with this support for Tipo Boxing Academy. You can see that the kids are really happy and this will serve as a morale booster for them,” Alarape said.

Flykite Productions has been a key player in promoting boxing in Nigeria, having successfully organised 31 editions of the GOtv Boxing Night, as well as the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, a platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing emerging talents nationwide.