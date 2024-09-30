  • Monday, 30th September, 2024

Flykite Productions Donates Essential Training Kits to Boxing Academy

Sport | 2 hours ago

In a continued effort to foster the growth and development of boxing talent in Nigeria, Flykite Productions, the organisers of the GOtv Boxing Night, have donated crucial training equipment to Tipo Boxing Academy. 

The donated items include high-quality punch pads, gloves, headgear, and a punching bag.

Located in the Egbeda axis of Lagos, Tipo Boxing Academy is dedicated to training young boxers, starting from the age of six years. 

During the presentation of the training kits, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of boxing athletes. “This donation is our way of contributing to the advancement of boxing in Nigeria. We are here to support your dreams of becoming world champions. These items are meant to aid your growth and help you achieve those dreams,” Johnson said.

The Lead Trainer at Tipo Academy, Yusuf Alarape, expressed his gratitude for the donation, noting the positive impact it would have on the young boxers. “We are really happy with this support for Tipo Boxing Academy. You can see that the kids are really happy and this will serve as a morale booster for them,” Alarape said.

Flykite Productions has been a key player in promoting boxing in Nigeria, having successfully organised 31 editions of the GOtv Boxing Night, as well as the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, a platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing emerging talents nationwide.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.