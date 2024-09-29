Why Goodluck Jonathan is Staying Away from Politicians

At a gathering not long ago, Goodluck Jonathan was asked if he would return to politics. He smiled warmly and gave no clear answer. The former president has mastered the art of saying much by saying little. But his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, gave a strong answer more recently: No!

Many Nigerians view him as a potential saviour in these hard times. The calls for his return are growing louder. The hardships under the current administration have left many yearning for Jonathan’s softer, more compassionate leadership. Yet, Jonathan seems disinterested in reclaiming political power.

Some say his lack of interest is due to the way Nigerians voted him out in 2015. He was ousted amidst intense criticism and accusations, which still sting. But Jonathan’s decision seems to be motivated by something other than revenge. A few commentators believe that he is keen to avoid any political backlash from his mutual relationship with the current president, Bola Tinubu.

Jonathan is not a man who seeks confrontation. His diplomatic nature is well known. This is one reason he remains respected, even by those who once opposed him. His desire to stay away from politics may stem from a wish to maintain this peaceful stance.

While many plead for his return, Jonathan is more than cautious. He understands the volatility of Nigerian politics and the risks involved. For now, he prefers to stay in the background, offering advice where needed without stepping into the spotlight.