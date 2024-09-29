We’re Working Hard to Address Economic, Security Challenges, Says Gov Sani

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has reassured the government was working hard to address the economic and security challenges bedeviling the country.

The governor gave the assurance during a Special Juma’at prayer session to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary at the famous Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

He, however, charged Nigerians to be patriotic, saying they don’t have any other country other than Nigeria.

Sani, who was represented during the prayers by the Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere, assured the economic and security challenges bedeviling the country will soon become history.

According to the governor: “We are assuring Nigerians that, the government is working hard to surmount the challenges posed by the economy and security concerns.

“As Nigerians, we should know that we don’t have any other country other than Nigeria, so we have to build the country, and building the country starts from loving our country and being patriotic.

“Governor Uba Sani is grateful for the support he has received so far from the people of Kaduna State and their prayers. He is a governor who knows the enormity of his responsibilities and he is ready to deliver on these responsibilities.

“The governor has rededicated himself to delivering the responsibilities resting on his shoulders, by ensuring that the welfare of the citizens of Kaduna State remains his topmost priority.

“He is urging the people of Kaduna to continue to pray for Nigeria and the leadership at the national and state level, so that, Allah will ease the challenges facing the country,” he said.

Leading the special prayer of hundreds of Muslim faithful, the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad emphasised the need for the Muslim Ummah to always be patriotic about their motherland, highlighting how Prophet Muhammad was attached to the Holy land of Makkah when he was asked to migrate.

While tasking the leaders to take full charge of their responsibilities in manning the affairs of the nation, the Chief Imam admonished the citizens to always put their country first as everyone has a role to play in bringing about the socio-economic development of the Nation.

The Special Juma’at prayer attracted Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the Director General of Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor on Administration, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters, Abdurrahman Zakaraiyya and other state government officials.