New COVID-19 Variant, XEC, Emerges in Europe, US

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A new strain of COVID-19, which has been predicted to become the dominant variant globally in the next few months, is rapidly spreading through Europe and the United States of America.

The new variant, known as XEC, was first detected in Germany in June but has spread across 27 countries, including France and the US, infecting more than 600 people.



XEC is the latest in a long list of past and current COVID variants being monitored as the COVID-19 virus naturally evolves.

The strain has been described by health experts as a recombinant variant.

Recombinants can occur naturally when a person is simultaneously infected with two different COVID-19.

The XEC variants, health experts say, is a product of recombination between two hybrids of previously discovered omicron sub-variants – KS.1.1 and KP.3.3. These two parent variants are closely related, having both evolved from JN.1, which was the dominant variant around the world at the start of 2024.



Researchers detect XEC cases through the Gisaid public database, where viral genetic sequences are submitted for examination. This platform enables the identification of mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Currently, the US has reported 118 XEC cases, the highest globally. Germany has 92 XEC cases, the UK has 82, Canada has 77, and Denmark has 61 cases according to media reports but actual figures are likely to be higher in nations that do not regularly sequence COVID samples.



In Europe and North America, the dominant variant is KP.3.1.1, while Asia is primarily affected by the closely related KP.3.3 variant.

XEC has not been reported from any African country, but experts suggest that the strain is likely to become the dominant variant globally in the next few months.



Compared to other strains, XEC is said to have a higher growth advantage, spreading much more rapidly than the others.

Experts said XEC has this advantage because of its relatively rare T22N mutation (inherited from KS.1.1) combined with Q493E (from KP.3.3) in the spike protein.

The spike protein is said to play a crucial role in helping the virus attach to human cells, allowing it to enter and begin replication.