Fulfilling 80th Birthday of His Majesty Oba Rasheed Ladoja

At a young age, Oba Rasheed Ladoja was said to have an unusual charm. His schoolmates at Ibadan Boys High School often remarked on his leadership potential. This charm would follow him into adulthood, where he would rise to prominence in business and politics.

Born on September 25, 1944, Ladoja’s journey from Gambari village to governance began with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Liège, Belgium. After working for Total Nigeria for 13 years, he transitioned into private business in 1985. His ventures spanned shipping, manufacturing, banking, and agriculture, establishing him as a significant figure in Nigerian commerce.

His entrance into politics came in 1993 when he was elected to the Nigerian Senate. This early political success was followed by his election as governor of Oyo State in 2003. Known for his independent spirit, Ladoja clashed with political heavyweights, leading to his controversial impeachment in 2006. However, he was reinstated later that year by the Supreme Court.

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” applies well to Ladoja’s time in politics. Despite his reinstatement, his political journey was filled with trials, including legal battles and struggles with party power brokers. Yet, his fortitude through these challenges has earned him respect and admiration.

Even after leaving office, Ladoja remained an influential figure in Oyo politics. His run for the governorship in 2011 and 2015, although unsuccessful, solidified his status as a political leader. His later decision to become an Oba in 2024 marked a new chapter in his remarkable life.

Turning 80 on September 25, 2024, His Majesty Ladoja continues to lead a life worth celebrating. His contributions to Oyo State’s political and economic landscape are undeniable. His life story, marked by perseverance and charm, leaves an enduring legacy.

Indeed, Oba Ladoja’s 80th birthday is not just a celebration of age, but of a life well-lived. From business to politics and now as a traditional ruler, he embodies an ordinary man with extraordinary achievements.