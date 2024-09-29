Chinese Cultural Delegates Arrive in Nigeria to Foster Cultural Exchange

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The delegations of The Centre of China, Hometown of Huangdi (Yellow Emperor), Kung Fu Zhengzhou, and the Chinese Taste Grand Canal Food Workshop have arrived in Nigeria to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.

The delegates made an appearance in Abuja during a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, ‘a Moon-ment to Remember,’ hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria (CCCN).

Speaking on the visit, the Director of CCCN, Yang Jianxing, said culture serves as a bridge and bond for connecting people to foster cultural exchange with Nigeria. He disclosed that the artists from Zhengzhou, Henan, China present the world-famous Shaolin Kungfu, Quju, and Yuju operas and intangible cultural heritage projects such as pyrography and clay sculpture.

He revealed that in addition, artists from Jinhua, Zhejiang, would offer a lecture on medicinal cuisine, a Zhejiang Wuju opera exhibition, and an intangible cultural heritage embroidery display.

He said: “To highlight the beauty of both Chinese and Nigerian cultures, achieve mutual learning between Chinese and Nigerian civilisations, Nigerian artists also presented wonderful Nigerian folk songs and dances, as well as their favorite Chinese songs and Kungfu.

“We hope that through such cultural exchanges, we can continually enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, laying a solid foundation of public support for the long-term stability of the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership, ” Yang said.

Also speaking, the Vice Secretary General Zengzhou Municipal People’s Government, Zhao Hengkang, said that the cultural troupes had travelled across five continents Asia, Europe, America, Australia, and Africa performing in more than 80 countries to promote cultural exchanges.

He also noted that Zhengzhou is seizing the opportunity of China’s 144-hour visa-free transit policy and the Belt and Road Initiative to focus on creating internationally renowned tourism routes.

“These routes include the Yellow River Cultural Tour, the Chinese Kung Fu Experience Tour, and the Exploration of Chinese Civilization Tour. Zhengzhou is dedicated to becoming a world-famous cultural tourism destination.

“Statistics show that around 100,000 Chinese people live in Nigeria now, many of them are from Henan Province and have made significant contributions to Promote the Chinese and Nigeria relations.

“Henan citizens such as Kong Tao and Zheng Xiaopeng have even been awarded the title of “Emir” by Nigeria’s traditional rulers,” Zhao said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, James Sule, represented by the Director-General of the Department of International Cultural Relations, Madam Zainab Biu, extended a warm welcome to the delegates, adding that culture is the heartbeat of any nation as it embodies values, history and the essence of life.