TotalEnergises Distributes Solar Lamps to OML58 Host Communities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a multinational company, TotalEnergises EP Nigeria Limited has distributed solar lamps to school children of its host Oil Mining License 58 (OML58) communities in Rivers State.

The distribution was also part of the company’s ‘Light Up Naija’ initiative to support students preparing for their final examinations including the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO), and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The officials of TotalEnergises visited some of the schools in Egi land including Government Secondary School, Akabuka and Community Secondary School, Oboburu, all in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, where hundreds of students in Senior Secondary 3 (SS3) benefitted from the gesture.

In his remarks at the Government Secondary School, Akabuka, the Manager, Capacity Development, TotalEnergises, Mr Jacob Ologe, explained that the gesture was to help children of their host communities prepare for the forthcoming examinations.

Ologe, said the distribution of the lamps was also provided to some other secondary schools within their area of operations and expressed the company’s enthusiasm in the promotion of education and youth development.

In his address, the Managing Director, TotalEnergises, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, noted that the company was committed not only to the provision of cleaner, cheaper and more accessible energy but also to the sustainable development of its host countries and communities, especially the welfare of children.

Bouyer, represented by General Manager, Godspower Nwachukwu, disclosed that some of the solar lamps distributed were donated by staff of TotalEnergises from their resources.

He said “Working in partnership with the donor-staff, the company has also provided hundreds of these lamps to ensure that as many students as possible benefit from the initiative.

“The company is passionate about this project as it aligns with our sustainable drive, especially Community and Care, which highlight the importance we place on the sustainability of the community we serve, and the way we care for the people.”

Speaking on the motivation for the gesture, Matthieu said, “Seeing the difficulty school children in rural and semi-urban communities without access to electricity or stable power supply experience in studying after sundown, TotalEnergises, decided to step in to address this worrisome situation through the ‘Light Up Naija School Initiative.”

One of the student beneficiaries and the Senior Prefect at GSS Akabuka, Oti Emmanuel thanked TotalEnergises for presenting them with the lamps. He said the solar will ease their stress in reading

In appreciation, Principal of GSS Akabuka, Mr Uti Uche, said “We thank you for your concern on the students, for all you have been doing, especially in Egi land. We pray God to continue to give you the strength to do more in our community”.