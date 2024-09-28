Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation rebuilds Orphanage Home, classrooms, revamps educational, nutritional needs of orphans

Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation has taken humanitarian to a new height in Nigeria as it commits to rebuild an uncompleted Orphanage Home, revamping educational and general well-being needs of over 120 orphans in JOFIN Orphanage Home, Jos, Plataeu State.

The transformation of the Home includes rebuilding of the uncompleted building and classrooms currently housing the orphans, drilling of bole hole, provisions of total health care, nutrition (daily feeding – breakfast, lunch and dinner) and the educational needs including provision of well equipped modern classrooms, modern teaching and learning materials, clothing and school fees of the orphans at all levels.

The particular orphanage home caught the attention of the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation when, in its usual routine visitation to orphanage homes with humanitarian supports visited the JOFIN and her team met the children using omo detergents water used for washing clothes to bath and also found out that the children use fried ground oil as body creams; learning on bare floor without any teaching aides; no food to eat, no water to drink to say the least.

This is the heart touching encounter that made the Foundation resolve to embark on massive transformation of as many orphanage homes as possible across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation (SUF), Jovita Ibie, announced the taking off of the project with immediate effect including the drilling of a bole hole in the premises during the inauguration of the program today (Friday), September 27th, 2024 at the JOFIN Orphanage Home in Jos.

The CEO disclosed that what was witnessed in Jos today, in line with Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation’s humanitarian mission and vision, would be replicated in five (5) States of Nigeria including Portharcourt, Rivers State.

Responding, the owner and the Metron of the JOFIN Orphanage Home, Mrs Chidiebere Onyeukwu, in a shocking mood gave God all the glory for using Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation to raise the hope for better life in the lives of the orphans. She explained how she has been unable to feed the children properly since inflation and general hardship befall the Nation economy and Nigerians.

She revealed that the Foundation team were on ground since on Sunday, 15th September 2024 feeding the entire children morning, afternoon and evening on a daily basis with rich meals and giving the orphans medical attention. She expressed appreciation and gratitude for the gesture.

Mrs Chidiebere was further surprised by the mind-blowing announcements to rebuild the Home, classrooms and provisions of all the needs of the orphans in facilities, modern teaching and learning materials, furniture, fees, clothing and feeding wise.

Plataeu State Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Mrs Caroline Panglang Dafar ably represented by Astira N. Gotom commended the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation for its humanitarian and physical development interventions in the State in particular and in Nigeria as a whole.

The Commissioner assured the Foundation the State government supports and urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation in providing humanitarian needs of orphans which is on the high increase as a result of insurgency and banditry in the country.

Expressions of joy by the children are also worthy of note. The orphans, through their head girl, Mercy Loka, offered to sustain their prayers for the Foundation to keep flourishing for coming to take them out of hunger and starvation which they had been going through before SUF identified with the Orphanage Home.

The highlights of the event includes presentations of food items and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Matron of the Home while assuring that the rebuilding of the facility, the drilling of the bole hole water commence immediately and noted that the daily feeding of the orphans continues and will be sustained.

Recall that Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation recently announced empowerment grants of N40m to 80 Small Medium Scale (SMS) business owners across the country. The grant ceremony is coming up in Lagos on 5th October 2024 where each beneficiary will part home with N500,000.