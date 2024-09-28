Ondo Poll:  LP Guber Aspirant Collapses Structure for PDP, Plans Grand Declaration Event

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A governorship aspirant in Ondo State Labour Party, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, has collapsed his structure for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the November off-cycle election in the state.

Ojajuni is National President, Afenifere National Youths Council, former LP gubernatorial aspirant and Obi/Datti South West election coordinator.

He conveyed the decision to collapse his structure in a letter delivered to the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Agboola Ajayi, at the PDP secretariat.

The Afenifere chieftain mentioned another former Labour Party gubernatorial aspirant in the state,Otunba Charles Fanimoyo, as part of the collaborative effort with the PDP.

He added that the arrangement also involves some of the party’s stakeholders across the state’s 18 local government areas.

According to the letter, the LP guber aspirant agreed to collapse his structure for the major opposition party in the scheduled election, after due consultations among his own supporters in the LP across the 18 LGAs.

The letter also mentioned that preparations are in top gear for a public declaration of the decision, at an event the LP leader said would be grand.

In a similar development, the trend of movements of members of opposing parties to the PDP heightened yesterday when members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the 10 wards of Akoko North West LGA, defected to the PDP at a carnival-like cross over ceremony which took place at Oke -Agbe Akoko.

The decampees include Hon. Omojola, the immediate past councilor of Arigidi Ile Ward, who led hundreds of members to the PDP from the APC.

Omojola lamented the failure of the APC to deliver on its campaign promises, thus making members subjects of ridicule in the state.

Mr. Danladi Abu who spoke on behalf of the decampees from Ward 2 likened the APC to “a secret cult that treats members unfairly.”

Registering his optimism of a PDP victory in the November election, Abu said the mass defection exercise is a significant setback for the APC in the state, ahead of the forthcoming elections.

One of the decampees, Tayo Onifade, said the cross over ceremony “marks the end of the APC in the 10 Wards where we decamped from.

“You can see that we have all left the APC, could you have ever imagined that APC members from the Ward of a serving Minister of Interior can abandon the party the way we did today and the cross over ceremony held here in his ward peacefully

“This place we are right now, where this event is taking place, is the Ward of the Minister for Interior, Bunmi Ojo. Unfortunately, he will return to meet an empty Ward,” Onifade posited.

Some of the APC leaders who led their members to the PDP include Babatunde Ijaya, Yaya Saka, Olori Adedeji, Hon. Omolola (former APC counselor in the local government), Ade Adewebi and Hassan Helen among others .