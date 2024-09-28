Olowoyo Appointed PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in Ekiti

Vanessa Obioha

Following the expiration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structures across Ekiti State last August, Pastor Sunday Olowoyo has been appointed as the Caretaker Committee Chairman for Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

His appointment is part of a broader decision by the PDP National Working Committee to establish a caretaker committee, headed by Chief Dare Adeleke, to manage party affairs in Ekiti. Olowoyo was selected alongside 15 other local government chairmen, with their appointments formalized on Tuesday, at the State Party Secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti.

A seasoned politician and skilled manager of people, Olowoyo began his career as a councillor representing Afao Ward in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA from 1999 to 2002. He was later elected Deputy Leader of the legislative arm.

In 2004, after leaving the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Olowoyo joined the PDP, marking a turning point in his political career. Two years later, he was elected Chairman of the Petroleum Products Consumer and Protection Agency (PPCPA), a position he held until the Olurin-led Emergency Administration dissolved the state’s leadership.

In 2012, Olowoyo was elected as PDP Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA during a period of internal party disputes, primarily between former Governor Ayo Fayose and Chief Adeyeye. Thanks to his people management skills, he successfully united the party, attracting many stalwarts from other political groups and solidifying the PDP’s presence across the eleven wards of the local government. He played a pivotal role in Fayose’s emergence as the party’s governorship candidate and eventual victory in the 2014 election.

From 2014 to 2015, Olowoyo served as the Caretaker Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA. In 2016, he was appointed Chairman of the Ekiti State Housing Corporation by Fayose, a position he held until 2018.

Fondly called “Boboo” by his supporters, Olowoyo is a dedicated Christian and native of Afao-Ekiti, known for his loyal and diligent service to the people of Ekiti across various levels of governance. With his latest appointment, he is focused on uniting the PDP and steering it toward future successes.