FXTM Academy to Democratise e-Trading, Empower Traders Globally

FXTM, founded with a mission to make trading accessible to everyone, has through the FXTM Academy, using electronic trading (E-trading) simplified the buying and selling of financial assets online.

These assets, known as financial instruments, range from currencies and commodities like oil and gold to shares of major companies such as Facebook and Apple.

With over 11 years of global experience and more than a million users worldwide, FXTM is a trusted name in the financial market.

“Our established reputation makes us a reliable partner for traders of all levels. In Nigeria alone, the FXTM Academy has hosted five successful welcome events this year, drawing over 800 attendees and proudly graduating more than 30 traders,” a statement said.

Executive Director of FXTM Nigeria, Abiola Akinyele said: “In FXTM Academy, we provide students with a comprehensive and hands-on understanding of critical financial markets, including currencies, equities, indices, spot metals, and commodities. We cover essential skills such as fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and more. Whether online or in person, our regularly organised seminars, workshops, and webinars equip our clients with the strategies they need to trade profitably and confidently.”

As the world increasingly embraces artificial intelligence, FXTM has taken the lead by launching the innovative FXTM AI Trader Coach app.

This tool offers personalised trading guidance, real-time insights, and an engaging learning experience, making it ideal for traders at all levels. Whether you’re practicing, returning to the market, or refining your skills, the AI Trader Coach helps you grow into a more strategic and confident trader.

Akinyele further said: “FXTM Academy goes beyond technical skills. We delve into the psychology of trading, which makes up 80 per cent of success in the field. Our training covers risk management, avoiding emotional pitfalls like greed, impatience, overtrading, and confirmation bias, all of which are crucial to protecting your capital and ensuring long-term success.

“Join our online webinar and in-person training sessions coming up on the 5th of October on Zoom, and the 12th of October in Port-Harcourt.”

The foremost trading company believes the excitement and opportunities of trading should not be limited to a select few.