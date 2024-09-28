FGGC Bida Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Medical Outreach, Scholarships, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In commemorating 50 years of existence and academic excellence, the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida in Niger State is poised to support neighbouring communities with medical outreach, scholarships and health sensitisation programme.

In line with the theme, “50 Years of Memories, Magic & Milestones’, and to keep the academic competitive spirit alive, it would host an intercollegiate quiz and debate competition, Gala night and a Founders’ Day amongst other Nobel activities.

Also, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar would be present to commission the 50th-anniversary projects presented by the Old Girls, a testament to the collaborative spirit of the alumnae and the enduring legacy of the school.

Global President of the Old Girls’ Association (FEGGICOBIDOGA) Mrs. Hilda Nkor, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, said funds raised would go towards supporting vital school projects and scholarships for deserving students.

She said over the years, the Old Girls have continued to give back to the school with construction and renovation of hostels, school clinic, equipping of the library, renovation and equipping of the staff room.

She added that this year would be no different as the Old Girls have jointly renovated the Multi-Purpose Hall, Constructed a fence round the hostels and reconstructed the perimeter fence of the school.

She said “The theme of our golden jubilee is, ‘50 Years of Memories, Magic & Milestones’, and we are poised to deliver a celebration worthy of FGGC Bida’s legacy of excellence, in collaboration with the school authorities.

“This milestone anniversary, therefore, provides us an opportunity to reflect on the shaping of generations of women leaders, innovators, and change agents.

“The highest point and grand finale of the 50th anniversary celebration will take place on the Founder’s Day.

“This day will be filled with heartfelt reflections, recognition of achievements, and forward-looking aspirations for the next generation.

This is a celebration for every woman who walked the halls of FGGC Bida, for the teachers who nurtured us, and for the friends and families who have supported us in various ways through the years.

“We invite all alumnae, students, staff, parents, and well-wishers to be part of this historic occasion. Together, we will celebrate the memories that bind us, the milestones that define us, and the magic that continues to inspire us.”

The school was established in October 1974 and welcomed its first set of students on Saturday, 12th October and formally took off on Monday, 14th October, 1974. Five years later, 28 of that pioneer set graduated with 100% pass.