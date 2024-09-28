  • Saturday, 28th September, 2024

Embrace Digital Technology for Operational Efficiency, Glo Urges Oyo Tertiary Institutions

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Digital Solutions Company, Globacom, has urged tertiary institutions in Oyo State to adopt its digital offerings to enhance productivity, security, and operational efficiency.

At a meeting with representatives of various private tertiary institutions in the state held in Ibadan on Thursday, Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Zakari Usman, emphasised the importance of embracing digital technology in the education sector.

Also, Globacom’s Enterprise Business Head, West Region, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, restated the company’s readiness to collaborate with higher institutions in Oyo State on such digital solutions as connectivity services, e-governance, smart learning, data vending, security surveillance, sponsored data, Glo Smart Health and closed user group serialised numbers.

He explained that these solutions would promote administrative effectiveness, seamless service delivery, and ease of internet connectivity, adding that Oyo State’s education sector would benefit immensely by embracing digital technology.

Speaking at the meeting which was attended by representatives of various private tertiary institutions, Oyo State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Waheed Adelabu, expressed gratitude to Globacom for its consistent support, and hoped their digital packages would boost the ministry’s efforts to establish best practices in education.

