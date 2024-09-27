  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

Osayi-Samuel Sees Red in Istanbul, Dessers Fires Blanks

Sport | 24 mins ago

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel’s  return to action was marred by a dismissal as his club Fenerbache beat Belgian club Union St.Gilloise 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Cup last night.

Osayi-Samuel was sent off for a second booking in the closing minutes of the match after coming on a sub.

He caused the penalty for the visiting Belgian club to pull a goal back.

The defender missed the Intercontinental Derby against Galatasaray at the weekend as he was just recovering from injury.

Elsewhere in Sweden another Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers gave Glasgow Rangers a perfect start to their Europa League campaign when he broke in behind, rounded Johan Dahlin in goal, and struck the base of the post from an angle.

However, his name didn’t go into the scorer’s sheet as his teammate, Nedim Bajrami, who  was alert and, as the ball rolled perfectly into his path from the rebound from Dessers shot, he gleefully stroked home his first Rangers goal for the opener inside 60 second of starting the game.

Malmo looked rattled, though Isaac Kiese Thelin thought he had levelled when he volleyed an angled free-kick back across Jack Butland. His celebrations were short as the offside flag was raised.

After series of misfiring by Dessers, substitute Ross McCausland stepped up late on with a crisp, low strike to secure a crucial win that gets Rangers’ Europa League campaign off to an excellent start.

RESULTS 

Fenerbache 2-1 Union SG

Malmo FF 0-2 Rangers 

Ajax 4-0 Besiktas 

AS Roma 1-1 Bilbao 

Lyon 2-0 Olympiacos

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.