Osayi-Samuel Sees Red in Istanbul, Dessers Fires Blanks

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel’s return to action was marred by a dismissal as his club Fenerbache beat Belgian club Union St.Gilloise 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Cup last night.

Osayi-Samuel was sent off for a second booking in the closing minutes of the match after coming on a sub.

He caused the penalty for the visiting Belgian club to pull a goal back.

The defender missed the Intercontinental Derby against Galatasaray at the weekend as he was just recovering from injury.

Elsewhere in Sweden another Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers gave Glasgow Rangers a perfect start to their Europa League campaign when he broke in behind, rounded Johan Dahlin in goal, and struck the base of the post from an angle.

However, his name didn’t go into the scorer’s sheet as his teammate, Nedim Bajrami, who was alert and, as the ball rolled perfectly into his path from the rebound from Dessers shot, he gleefully stroked home his first Rangers goal for the opener inside 60 second of starting the game.

Malmo looked rattled, though Isaac Kiese Thelin thought he had levelled when he volleyed an angled free-kick back across Jack Butland. His celebrations were short as the offside flag was raised.

After series of misfiring by Dessers, substitute Ross McCausland stepped up late on with a crisp, low strike to secure a crucial win that gets Rangers’ Europa League campaign off to an excellent start.

RESULTS

Fenerbache 2-1 Union SG

Malmo FF 0-2 Rangers

Ajax 4-0 Besiktas

AS Roma 1-1 Bilbao

Lyon 2-0 Olympiacos

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag