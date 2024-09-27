Nigerian Red Cross Society Raises  N2.5bn  to Battle Food Insecurity

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has launched a N2.5billion fundraising initiative to avert the effects of severe hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.

With the N2.5 billion, NRCS aims to scale up their operations, bringing lifesaving assistance to the hardest-hit regions of the country by directly providing food, clean water, and basic sanitation services essentials for survival.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, the President, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, said if nothing was done urgently 31.5 million Nigerians would be at the risk of suffering severe hunger and malnutrition.

According to him, “As far as hunger is concerned, Nigeria is at a tipping point. Over 31.5 million people are at the risk of severe hunger, driven by the impacts of conflict, climate change, displacement, and inflation.

“In just two days’ time, September 28, 2024 the Nigerian Red Cross Society will launch a fundraiser under the theme: ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’.

Our goal is to raise N2.5 billion to support 31.5 million people who are at risk of suffering severe hunger and malnutrition by October 2024 , unless something drastic is done now.”

Adeaga acknowledged that the famine early warning system has stated that due to a combination of factors like conflict, drought and inflation, many people will suffer hunger this year.

“Last year, the figure of people at risk was 26.5 million. Now it is 31.5million. However, you must understand that last year, the major issue that prevented many from farming was the fear of conflict. However, this year, people are faced with drought and inflation in addition,so the figure of at risk people has spiked,” he explained.

Adeaga, who warned that the most vulnerable are women and children, said the statistics is alarming and demands everybody’s help.

“Behind each figure lies a human story of a mother struggling to feed her children, of communities facing acute shortages of clean water, and of children who face the sad prospect of malnutrition. However today, the magnitude, the sheer scale of the problem demands your help.

“This crisis demands a collective response from us all. We cannot stand by and watch as entire communities are pushed to the brink of survival. In the Red Cross, our driving mantra is alleviating human suffering wherever it may be found and this is exactly what we intend to do,” Adeaga stated.

The sum targeted will be focused on enhancing livelihoods, health, nutrition, and WASH services in the most affected regions.