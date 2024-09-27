As Nigerians Cry for Divine Intervention: AICLEF’s Call to Prayer

Mary Nnah

In a heartfelt appeal, Pastor Joseph Emmanuel, President of Akwa Ibom Clergy Forum (AICLEF), urged Nigerians to fervently pray for divine intervention in the country’s leadership and multifaceted challenges.

This call to action was made during AICLEF’s annual ecumenical day, induction, and acquisition launch, held under the theme “Citizens’ Health: Panacea to Church Growth and National Productivity.”

“We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history,” Pastor Emmanuel emphasised. “It’s time for Nigerians to come together, seek God’s face, and cry out for His intervention. We must resolve to set our country on the path of greatness and work towards it”, Emmanuel said.

“I boldly say that Nigerians must resolve to set the country on the path of greatness and work towards it,” Pastor Emmanuel reiterated. “Our leaders and followers must resolve to behave properly, be God-fearing, and follow God’s laid-down rules. The positive change must begin today.”

Pastor Emmanuel charged the 12 newly inducted disciples to be good ambassadors of AICLEF and serve God with humility. “Handle the word of God correctly, remain responsible workers in God’s vineyard, and never waver amid challenges,” Emmanuel urged.

Global gospel musician, Dr. Aity Dennis-Inyang, echoed Pastor Emmanuel’s sentiments, highlighting the pivotal role music plays in promoting healthcare awareness and education. “Music is the best tool to drive any message,” she stated. “By collaborating with gospel musicians, we can create songs that inspire positive change and spread awareness about critical issues like drug abuse.”

Dr. Dennis-Inyang shared her collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to create songs that spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. “Music has the power to influence people’s psyche and behavior. We must harness this power to promote healthy habits and lifestyles.”

Idorenyen Enang, CEO of Corporate Shepherd International, delivered a thought-provoking address on the importance of citizens’ health. “Health is a vital ingredient in the life of a man,” Enang stressed. “When people are free from illness or injury, they can adequately perform their duties, serve their country, and contribute to national productivity.”

Enang emphasised the interconnectedness of health, church growth, and national productivity. “Healthy citizens are the backbone of a thriving church. When people are physically and mentally well, they can serve God more effectively, attend worship services regularly, and participate in community outreach programs.”

AICLEF’s annual event brought together stakeholders, gospel ministers, and citizens, highlighting the need for collective action towards a brighter future. As Nigeria navigates its challenges, the clarion call to prayer and action resonates across the nation.