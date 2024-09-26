WATRA Develops Comprehensive Framework to Regulate Satellite Services in W’Africa

By Emma Okonji

In response to the growing challenges posed by the introduction of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbits (NGSO) services across West Africa, the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), has developed a comprehensive framework aimed at regulating the advanced satellite systems.

During the 21st Annual General Meeting, which held recently in Freetown, Sierra Leone, WATRA resolved to establish an Ad hoc Technical Working Group tasked with developing recommendations to address the regulatory gaps surrounding NGSO services.

NGSO satellites, which offer significant advancements in connectivity and data transmission, have created both opportunities and challenges for WATRA Member States. While some countries have successfully licensed these services, others are dealing with unauthorised NGSO operations that pose security risks, threaten national investments, and destabilise local telecommunications markets. Recognising the concerns, the newly formed Ad hoc Technical

Working Group has proposed a detailed framework designed to guide member states in effectively regulating NGSO services.

The Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliyu Aboki, highlighted the importance of the recommendations in ensuring a stable and secure telecommunications sector. “The introduction of NGSO services has brought new technological capabilities to the region, but it has also introduced complex regulatory issues that cannot be ignored. This framework is a necessary step to protect the investments of our Member States, ensure national security, and maintain a fair and competitive market.

“One of the core elements of the framework is the development of a clear licensing regime for NGSO services. The Ad hoc Working Group recommends that member states create transparent guidelines outlining the requirements, fees, and timelines for licensing satellite services. The framework emphasises the need for flexibility to accommodate the dynamic nature of NGSOs, while also ensuring that all stakeholders, from private operators to government entities, understand the scope of the licenses issued,” Aboki said.

In addition to licensing guidelines, Aboki explains that the framework addresses security concerns that arise from the trans-border coverage of NGSO services. According to him, the Ad hoc Working Group recommends that member states incorporate cybersecurity and data protection measures into their regulatory frameworks, ensuring that NGSO operators comply with national security laws. “The working group also encourages collaboration between member states to monitor and manage the cross-border use of NGSO services, which could otherwise infringe on territorial integrity and result in economic losses.

NGSO services provide tremendous benefits in terms of connectivity, especially in underserved regions, but we must ensure that they are deployed responsibly,” Aboki added.

Our framework not only protects national borders but also supports innovation and technological progress, ensuring that all Member States can benefit from these advancements, he said.

As part of its security recommendations, the working group advises member states to establish local earth stations for lawful interception and monitoring purposes.