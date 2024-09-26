Six Years After, Offa Bank Robbery Suspects Sentenced to Death by Hanging 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Thursday sentenced five suspects that had been standing trial on the Offa bank armed robbery case to death by hanging.

The dastardly bank robbery took place on April 5, 2018 in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of the state, where about 32 persons, including nine policemen were killed.

The court held that the convicts robbed and killed innocent citizens including nine police officers in Offa during the bloody robbery attack.

The judgment was meant to be delivered on August 2, 2024 but was put forward because of the nationwide protest.

Six suspects — a policeman, Michael Adikwu (now deceased), Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham — were arrested in connection with the bank robbery on April 5, 2018 in Offa, Kwara State.

It was reported that Adikwu, the leader of the robbery gang, died in police custody while the remaining five pleaded not guilty in court.

The remaining five suspects standing trial were present in court on Thursday.

Rotimi Jacob is the lead prosecuting counsel, while the lead defence counsel, Nathaniel Emeribe, was not in court and was represented by A. S. Abdullahi.

Justice Salman, in her judgment, found the suspects — Ayo Akinibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran — guilty of the offence of culpable homicide, armed robbery among others and ordered that they should be hung by the neck until they breathe no more.

The court, in the judgment, handed down three years imprisonment on the convicts for the offence of illegal possession of firearms based on the penal code law.

Justice Salman added that the convicts acted contrary to law and misbehaved by allowing their connections with power that be in government to lead them astray.

The prosecution counsel, Jacob, expressed satisfaction with the verdict and appreciated the judge for being thorough despite several distractions that made the case to be prolonged.

Also, the counsel representing the convicts said that the judgment is not unexpected, adding that his principal is already combining all necessary documents for an appeal.