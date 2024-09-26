Oborevwori Releases N1bn for 2,000 Persons as Delta Empowers Over 6,000 Farmers

•Says government intensifying war against hunger

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In his administration’s determination to intensify the war against hunger in the country, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday flagged-off the provision of agricultural inputs to 6,020 farmers to boost efforts towards food security through increased agricultural production in Delta State.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution of the agricultural inputs to beneficiaries under the Result Area 2-FADAMA (Food Security) of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES in Asaba, he disclosed that that his government has released the sum of N1billion as counterpart funding for the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD), to aid 2,000 farmers in food production as well as livestock and aquaculture.

The initiative was advised by the desire to boost agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security in the state and the country at large, the governor emphasized.

While urging the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity and items judiciously, Oborevwori said: “Today’s disbursement is part of that broader initiative, with particular focus on providing over 6,000 of our hardworking farmers with the essential inputs needed to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security across the state.

“To meet the Sustainable Agricultural Sector Reforms component of Realistic Reforms of the M.O.R.E Agenda, we are committed to ensuring that the goals of this programme are achieved.

“Our farmers must receive the necessary support to continue their vital contributions to our economy.

“Agriculture remains a key pillar of our development strategy, and, through this disbursement, we aim to enhance food production, increase household incomes, and ultimately improve the livelihood of thousands of Deltans.

“Let me also note here that, in collaboration with the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD) to further strengthen M.O.R.E smallholder farmers in Delta State, N1billion has been approved as counterpart fund to empower 2,000 farmers for food production, livestock and aquaculture.”

While commending the Delta CARES team and all stakeholders for their dedication in making the programme a success, Governor Oborevwori said: “Together, we are building a more resilient Delta, one that is prepared to overcome challenges and seize opportunities”.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman State CARES Steering Committee, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen in his remarks, said 6,020 farmers were being empowered under the Result Area 2, which is the food security component of the Delta Cares Programme.

He said the agricultural sector remained an important pillar of the state’s economy hence the state government was empowering 6,020 farmers to increase productivity in food production under poultry; fish farming, cassava cultivation, maize crop, pepper production and vegetable farming.

He urged Deltans to embrace urban farming by growing crops in available so as to enhance agricultural productivity and help to crash the prohibitive prices of food in the state.