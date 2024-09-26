Obaigbena Seeks Adequate Funding for Armed Forces, National Security, Recommends 25% Budgetary Allocation

George Okoh in Makurdi go

Chairman, THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, has canvassed for a 25 per cent allocation of national budget to defence and national security.

Obaigbena made the call Thursday in Makurdi, Benue State, at the third quarter 2024 Media Chat organised by the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation, where he was the Special Guest of Honour.

Obaigbena, while acknowledging the role of the Nigerian Army (NA) and the Nigerian Armed Forces in general in the nation’s security, said: “We have to ensure that the Armed Forces are properly funded. I call for at least 25 per cent of our national budget for national security and for the Armed Forces, and that budget will include technology.

“The world we face today, we have a national satellite company. We have all sorts of agencies in Science and Technology. Are they working with the Armed Forces? Have we integrated our satellite capabilities with our war in the North-east or North-west? Do we know and monitor bandits in Kaduna?”

He said Nigeria spends so much money on national security, satellite technology and across board, adding that there is need to look at national security as a whole government approach.

“We have to have the entire tech infrastructure combined with the Army. The Army has to produce its own weapons. We used to have a vibrant defence industry. Is it still on? Why are we importing bullets? Why are we importing arms — Ak47 — and the like?

“We have to integrate our whole defence technological infrastructure with our defence infrastructure to keep us save and protect Nigeria from the new world order.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen with crises in the Middle East, in Ukraine and a possibility of a Trump presidency, are we ready? Are we ready to keep our peace and get ourselves going?”

He also said the Federal Government needs to budget another 25 per cent for education, especially in the north.

According to him, “We also need another 25 per cent for education, especially in the north, where we have to get our people educated.

“We also need another 25 per cent for health and poverty. We have to support the most vulnerable in our midst.”

Obaigbena added that there’s need to reduce taxes across board and put people’s money in their hands, saying: “They will grow their own food and find their own transport and they will sort themselves out.”

According to him, “The media is your friend. Most times when you leave office, the media becomes your friend but with what is happening in Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia Central African Republic. Rwanda, Angola Mozambique, Libya, Niger and Burkina Faso, we can say boldly that the Nigerian Armed Forces have done well. Peace is necessary and our soldiers sacrifice their lives.”

He noted that those who come to power to stifle the media must understand that when they leave power, they will fall back on the media for help.

He, however, admonished the military, saying: “Stop getting involved in arresting protesters; arrest kidnappers. Good governance will stop protests, but kidnappers have to face the wrath of the law.

“Stop getting involved with election riggers. We need proper elections for governments to be held accountable.”

The Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has urged media practitioners to uphold responsibility, accuracy and fairness in reporting the activities of the Nigerian Army, by balancing national security interests with the public’s right to information and avoid spreading misinformation or inflammatory content that could undermine national unity and security.

According to Lagbaja, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Hilary Nzan, Commander, Four SF Command Doma, “As the Nigerian Army continues to confront the numerous security challenges facing our nation through deliberate kinetic and non-kinetic operations, it is crucial for all patriotic citizens and stakeholders to actively participate in our collective efforts towards a secure and safe nation.”