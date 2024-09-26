Civil Engineers Propose  Strengthening of Nigeria’s Building Codes

Oluchi Chibuzor

In the wake of recent dam failure, civil engineer experts in the country have proposed the establishment of national infrastructure resilience fund and strengthening of building codes to ensure that Nigeria’s infrastructure are prepared for the unpredictable impacts of climate change.

For them, the governments across all level must adopt climate-resilient infrastructure policy to mandate all new infrastructure projects incorporate climate resilience measures, such as flood defences, sustainable drainage systems, and the use of climate-adaptive materials.

Speaking in Lagos, yesterday, at 2024 resilient infrastructure conference, the President, American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCS), Nigeria Section, Austin Odibi, said it was crucial that they outline key policies for the Nigerian government to consider.

He said in ensuring that nation’s infrastructure development is both resilient and sustainable, governments must consider establishing national infrastructure resilience fund and adoption of a national climate-resilient infrastructure policy.

According to him, the conference with the theme, “Building Climate-Resilient Infrastructure in Nigeria: The Key Challenges and Opportunities’, recognised the global urgency surrounding climate change and the vital role civil engineers play in addressing its impacts.

He added that the national infrastructure resilience fund would pool resources from both private and public sectors.

He said: “To finance the retrofitting of existing infrastructure and the construction of new resilient structures, the government should establish a dedicated fund. This fund would pool resources from both public and private sectors and could be supported by international climate finance mechanisms. This aligns with global best practices promoted by ASCE and would ensure that Nigeria’s infrastructure is prepared for the unpredictable impacts of climate change.

“Government must consider adoption of a national climate-resilient infrastructure policy: this policy should mandate that all new infrastructure projects incorporate climate resilience measures, such as flood defences, sustainable drainage systems, and the use of climate-adaptive materials.”

He also suggested that the government should introduce tax incentives, grants, and low-interest loans to encourage the private sector to invest in sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

“This approach has been successfully implemented in various countries and could stimulate the development of green infrastructure in Nigeria,” he stated.

Moreover, he highlighted the urgent need to strengthening building codes and standards, adding: “Is imperative that Nigeria updates its building codes and standards to reflect the latest knowledge in climate resilience. Enforcing these updated codes will ensure that all infrastructure developments are built to withstand the effects of extreme weather events.”

Speaking also at the event, the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Margaret Aina Oguntala, said the theme of conference was timely and also critical to the future of the country.

“Nigeria is on the frontlines of climate change, indisputably, the engineers would naturally take the lead to develop solutions that will safeguard our communities and economy. As daunting as these challenges are, they present opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and capacity building.”

Making his presentation, the CEO of CitiBIM, Olushola Alonge, advised that government should should leverage building Information Modelling (BIM) tools to solve some climate related issues.

“We can use these emerging technologies for climate-resilient infrastructure in design for climate resilience projects. We need government to mandate all project to comply with BIM standards and incorporating emerging technologies into our curriculum,” he said.