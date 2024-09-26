Cinfores Reassures IT Market, Offers 50% Book Proceeds to Tech Hubs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cinfores Limited, Mr. Ibifuro Asawo has assured the Nigerian Information Technology (IT) market of innovation and excellence, while offering 50 per cent of the proceeds from the company’s book launch for the support of local tech hubs in the Nigerian tech space.

The initiative, according to him, is to foster innovation and provide resources for tech entrepreneurs and startups in the community.

Asawo, while narrating the success story of Cinfores, one of the pioneering service providers in the Nigerian Information Technology market recently, during the celebration of its 20th anniversary held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, reassured the IT Industry of innovation and excellence.

“This event coincided with the launch of a book titled ‘Grit, Grind, and Grace’, which chronicles the Cinfores Tech-innovation story. 50 per cent of the book’s proceeds will support local tech hubs in Nigeria. We have smart solutions Tax management solution -TaMiS and the Courts management system (CoMiS), among others to support the market,” Asawo explained.

During his presentation at the forum, he said the IT firm began with over 80,000 questions and answers in a compact disc, which brought about the product, Brain Friend, that currently has over 3000 videos for schools.

According to him, “This reached one million users across Nigeria with many organisations including the Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission, MTN, 9mobile, and many states across the nation. In 2008, we pioneered e-examination system that tested over 130,000 candidates for various organisations.”