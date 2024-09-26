  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

Bobrisky: House Probes Bribery Allegation Against EFCC, Correctional Service

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions
to probe corruption allegation against the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service, and report to the House within three legislative weeks.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the need to investigate the disturbing allegation of corruption against EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service moved by Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh at plenary on Thursday.

Umoh while presenting the motion noted the disturbing and widely circulated publication emanating from Martins Vincent Otse (also known as VeryDarkMan) against critical Nigerian law enforcement institutions; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He stated that the publication alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dropped money laundry charges against Idris Okuneye (also known as Bobrisky) upon collection of the sum of N15, 000, 000.

Furthermore, the publication alleged that Idris Okuneye, upon conviction for abuse and defacing of the Naira, by the court did not serve his time at the Nigeria Correctional Service, but was lodged outside the confines of the Service.

“The damning allegations against Nigerian critical law enforcement agencies of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correction Service established by this hallowed Chambers to fight corruption and incarcerate persons convicted of crime for correctional purposes, respectively”

The lawmaker however expressed concern over the negative image and portrayal of Nigeria as a corrupt nation and Nigeria’s struggle to redeem itself from such perception.

