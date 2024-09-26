African Leadership in Global Gaming: Spotlight of SBC 2024 Summit in Lisbon

The SBC Summit in Lisbon, which recently concluded, brought together global gaming leaders for an extraordinary exchange of insights, collaborations, and forward-thinking strategies. Among the distinguished speakers was Bashir Are, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), representing Africa’s fast-growing and dynamic gaming sector. Are’s participation on the esteemed panel titled United Nations of Gaming – Regulatory Cohesion in Established and Emerging Markets emphasized Africa’s increasing prominence in the global gaming landscape.

With over 450 industry experts dropping wisdom in various dynamic conference formats, the summit attracted more than 25,000 professionals and featured an electrifying exhibition floor that spanned a staggering 100,000 square meters. Attendees explored the offerings of over 600 exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies driving the future of gaming.

Alongside the industry luminaries, iconic figures like football legend Luís Figo, UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili, football Hall of Famer Peter Schmeichel, and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, added to the event’s star power.

Are shared the stage with global regulatory heavyweights, including Alejandro Hipolito Tengco the Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Jamie Hummingbird (Chairman, National Tribal Gaming Commissioners & Regulators), and Charles Mizzi (CEO, Malta Gaming Authority). They delved into a critical discussion on regulatory cohesion in established and emerging markets, a topic of growing importance as regulators across the globe strive to harmonize their approaches in response to an ever-evolving gaming industry.

Moderated by Quirino Mancini, President of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), the panel explored the future of gaming regulation, especially the need for closer collaboration to streamline regulations that protect consumers while fostering innovation.

Are’s contributions were particularly significant for Africa, which is rapidly emerging as a key player in the global gaming sector. He underscored the importance of cohesive regulatory frameworks, not only for protecting consumers but also for fostering innovation, attracting investment, and supporting the growth of local economies. He positioned Nigeria, with its robust regulatory environment, as a future hub for global gaming businesses looking to enter the African market. Are’s role in such international forums strengthens Nigeria’s reputation as an attractive destination for gaming enterprises.

In addition to his panel discussion, Are, a member of the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Board of Trustees, spoke at the IMGL Masterclass, focusing on Building Better Relationships Between Industry and Regulators. Here, he highlighted the value of positive relationships between regulators and operators, explaining how a collaborative approach could lead to better regulation and enhanced consumer protection. By engaging in broader industry dialogue, Are advocated for an industry-regulator relationship that balances oversight with fostering growth, a crucial stance for the development of Africa’s gaming sector.

Africa’s growing influence in gaming was underscored throughout the summit, as leaders like Are shared insights into how the continent’s emerging markets can benefit from international partnerships and innovations, showcased at events like the SBC Summit. The opportunity to engage with global gaming leaders allows African regulators to ensure that the region is poised to adopt best practices while addressing unique local challenges.

The SBC Summit, renowned for its size and scope, provided an exceptional platform for these discussions. With 25,000 attendees and global stars present, it was an unparalleled opportunity for Africa to strengthen its foothold in the global gaming industry and attract investment. For Nigeria, in particular, Are’s participation reinforced the country’s readiness to welcome international gaming businesses and investors to a growing market with immense potential.

The future of gaming in Africa is bright, and the SBC Summit in Lisbon marked a pivotal moment in this journey.