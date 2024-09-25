Oyetola Promises to Sustain Zero Piracy Incidence in Nigerian Waterways as Dantsoho Applauds Minister’s Tenacity

Eromosele Abiodun

Ahead of tomorrow’s World Maritime Day, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the theme for this year’s celebration, “Navigating the Future: Safety First,” as a fitting narrative for the current happenings in Nigeria with regard to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to make Nigeria a maritime hub in Africa.

He noted that the first major step by the president in navigating the future for Nigeria was the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, while following it up with other policies and programmes that would ensure the safety of the country’s waterways.

World Maritime Day is celebrated annually to provide an opportunity to focus attention on the importance of shipping and other maritime activities and to emphasise a particular aspect of the work of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This is as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho has applauded Oyetotola for his drive and tenacity towards ensuring port efficiency.

According to Dantsoho, “The minister has in many respect surpassed expectations, his drive and tenacity is unmatched. He has constantly drum it into our ears that he is focused on delivering results for Nigeria.”

In a statement by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, the minister noted that the theme for the 2024 World Maritime Day, reflects IMO’s efforts at enhancing maritime safety and security, in line with the protection of the marine environment.

He further expressed the country’s commitment to sustaining the gains of the Deep Blue Project, with a view to ensuring maximum security of the country’s maritime domain.

Initiated by the Nigerian Government and led by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Deep Blue Project addresses the complex security challenges in Nigeria’s waterways. Since its full deployment in 2021 within the Nigerian Continental Shelf, maritime security has been significantly enhanced.

Oyetola said the enhanced security is, “responsible for the record of zero piracy by Nigeria in the last 24 months and it is to be noted that the United Nations Security Council, at its 905th meeting, acknowledged the progress made by Nigeria in maritime security concerning the contributions of the deep blue project.”

The statement further noted the efforts of the ministry at ensuring that the nation’s ports compete favourably with other ports across the globe.