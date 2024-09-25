MTN Foundation Awards 13,717 Scholarships to 4,949 Students in 13 Years

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The MTN Nigeria Foundation has awarded 13,717 scholarships to 4,949 Nigerian students in 13 years, according to the Foundation Director, Mrs. Aishatu Sadauki,

Sadauki, disclosed this at an award ceremony and alumni induction organised by the foundation for scholars yesterday.

She said, “Over the last 13 years, we have awarded 13,717 scholarships to 4,949 students.

“Today, we are graduating 380 scholars whose achievements are not only a reflection of their potential, but also a contribution to the development of our great nation and beyond.

“They have surpassed our expectations by remaining steadfast and dedicated to excellence. Please let’s give them a round of applause.

“To our current scholars, you have shown that obstacles are not roadblocks but detours that lead to greatness. You are now torchbearers and older siblings.

“Learn from our outgoing scholars and lend a helping hand to our incoming scholars. Remember, our Y’ello family believes in you and your ability to make a difference in the world around you.”

She told the scholars that, “education was a powerful tool that shapes minds, fosters innovation and drives societal change,” and advised them to take advantage of this initiative to build meaningful connections and gain the knowledge and skills they need to rise and give back to the society.

Quoting Margaret Mead, she said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

MTN, she stated was driven by this thought for the last 18 years, adding that every individual, irrespective of their background or socio-economic status could be a trailblazer, problem-solver, and a visionary.

In his goodwill message, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said such initiatives were critical in fostering individual brilliance and ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left behind.

Oloyede, who was represented by the Head of Disability Support Unit JAMB, Basirat Agbabiaka, highlighted JAMB’s shared commitment to providing access to higher education for all Nigerian scholars, regardless of their background or circumstances.

He emphasised JAMB’s creation of the Equal Opportunity Group in 2017 to ensure that persons with disabilities (PWDs) have equal chances to participate in the UTME and gain access to higher education.

He noted that the scholarship programmes had become a beacon of hope for many Nigerian students, contributing to educational advancement across the nation.

He lauded the Foundation for its continuous investment in youth education and development.

Oloyede, also noted that the partnership between JAMB and MTN, was exemplified by the power of collaboration in driving societal progress.

“We are proud to associate with MTN Nigeria Foundation in this noble endeavour. Your dedication to empowering young minds through scholarships is commendable and creates a ripple effect of inspiration and hope,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Faith Osemeke, a student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), expressed happiness and applauded the foundation for the initiative.

The scholarship program covered students particularly in science and technology, as well as inclusion of blind students and the top 10 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.