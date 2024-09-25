FG Has Guaranteed Energy Security, Says NDPHCL MD

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Federal Government has guaranteed energy security within the framework of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC , Limited Engr. Jenifer Adenisi has stated.

Engr. Adenisi who stated this in Calabar on Tuesday said that energy security was a cardinal programme within the framework of the present administration’s renewed hope agenda.

She said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was focused on achieving significant power generation level in the country.

Engr. Adenisi who was in Calabar on an inspection visit to the Calabar Generation Company in Odukpani, Cross River State, said the federal government would do everything possible to achieve the highest level of power generation in the country.

She said President Tinibu was vividly committed toward achieving energy security, as the sector is the key driving force in ensuring the success of the renewed hope agenda.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Calabar Generation Company, Egnr. Bex Ayoade, appealed to the federal government to ensure that the power plant was accorded International standard organisation, ISO, certification to enable the plant to be managed in accordance with international best practices obtained in the sector.

Narrating the challenges facing the company ,Engr Adoaye also appealed that greater attention be paid to staff welfare through prompt payment of salaries, and the unification of the salary incremental structure among the various workers operating in the plant.

He also drew attention to the need to discentralise the procurement of consumables like tools, and spare parts to enhance efficient service delivery by the power generating company.