Experts Explore Sustainability Potential in West African Businesses

Omolabake Fasogbon

The importance of imbibing sustainability practices in business have been highlighted by a firm, ESG Impact Consulting Limited, stressing increased advocacy and education to drive compliance.

The company recently affirmed the far-reaching impacts of sustainable acts to not only drive business growth, but also enhance life’s quality, reduce environmental impact, and consequently realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Reiterating its commitment to responsible business practices, the company in a statement said it is convening experts and industry leaders in Lagos to share knowledge and insight on how top businesses and brands in Africa are incorporating into their model and strategies.

It explained further that discussion at 24th West Africa Sustainability Summit and Awards ((WASSA) seek to also revolutionise Africa’s business landscape under the theme, “Creating a Sustainable West Africa: How Smart Companies Turn Sustainability into Billion Dollar Businesses.”

It informed further that the summit on September 30 would on the sidelines, feature an award and recognition ceremony for entities that have made significant strides in sustainability, as part of efforts to motivate compliance with sustainability goals.

“The summit will feature in-depth analysis of emerging trends in sustainability, equipping businesses with tools to improve productivity, manage risks, and safeguard customer well-being. There will be exchange of ideas on importance of sustainability to brand development through adoption of best practices,” it stated.