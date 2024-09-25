  • Wednesday, 25th September, 2024

Experts Explore Sustainability Potential in West African Businesses

Business | 2 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The importance of imbibing sustainability practices in business have been highlighted by a firm, ESG Impact Consulting Limited, stressing increased advocacy and education to drive compliance. 

The company recently affirmed the far-reaching impacts of sustainable acts to not only drive business growth, but also enhance life’s quality, reduce environmental impact, and consequently realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Reiterating its commitment to responsible business practices, the company in a statement said it is convening experts and industry leaders in Lagos to share knowledge and insight on how top businesses and brands in Africa are incorporating into their model and strategies.

It explained further that discussion at 24th West Africa Sustainability Summit and Awards ((WASSA) seek to also revolutionise Africa’s business landscape under the theme, “Creating a Sustainable West Africa: How Smart Companies Turn Sustainability into Billion Dollar Businesses.”

It informed further that the summit on September 30 would on the sidelines, feature an award and recognition ceremony for entities that have made significant strides in sustainability, as part of efforts to motivate compliance with sustainability goals. 

“The summit will feature in-depth analysis of emerging trends in sustainability, equipping businesses with tools to improve productivity, manage risks, and safeguard customer well-being.  There will be exchange of ideas on importance of sustainability to brand development through adoption of best practices,” it stated. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.