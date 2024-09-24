Umakhihe Salutes Emergence of Okpebholo as Edo Governor-elect

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, has expressed implicit confidence at the emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo and Hon. Dennis Idahosa as Edo State governor-elect and deputy governor-elect.

Umakhihe, a former Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, described the election of Okpebholo at the Edo governorship election, which held last Saturday, as a good omen to usher in a greater and better Edo State where

citizens’ wellness and preferences will be given utmost priority.

In a congratulatory message to the governor-elect and his deputy, and personally signed by him, Umakhihe expressed joy that a new vista of renewed hope has arrived for Edo indigenes and all others that inhabit the state.

“Their victory will usher in a new vista of hope and tranquility for Edo where all indices of development in all spheres would be attained to the satisfaction of citizens of the state,” stressed the former federal permanent secretary.

He further congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the hard-fought victory of the party and its candidates in the gubernatorial election.

Umakhihe, whose impact in the election contributed significantly to the triumph of the APC in the two Owan Local Government Areas, as well as the entire Edo North Senatorial District, noted that his total support for the candidature of Okpebholo and Idahosa stems from their very impressive antecedents and pedigree in delivering developmental projects towards the uplift of their indigenes and communities.

“Their constant display of passion, empathy and concerns for the welfare of individuals around them, endeared them to me,” he said.

He therefore stated that the crucial and cardinal breakthrough for the Edo APC in the gubernatorial contest was the unity of purpose exhibited by the entire membership of the party.

Umakhihe added that the party was more united in last Saturday’s gubernatorial contest than ever before.

He commended the party’s leadership for taking noticeable steps that culminated in its victory and that of its candidates in the hotly contested elections.

“This all important victory clinched by our party APC was achieved through the unity of purpose visibly displayed above all other primordial considerations by every stakeholder.

“Events leading to the gubernatorial elections brought out the very best from the party’s leadership and its flagbearers, leading to the APC being more united, forward-looking and focused more than ever before in its existence,” the APC chieftain said.

He admitted that those, who obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interests forms in the governorship process, including those that contested the primaries, were swiftly approached by the party’s leadership and immediately aligned towards ensuring a favourable outcome for all in the gubernatorial election.

According to him, “Not anyone person was treated shabbily and asked to go and do his worst.”

He further praised the party’s leadership for its foresight in not only uniting its dissatisfied foundational members prior to the elections, “but for going further to reconcile those that were wronged in the past, apologizing to them where necessary and getting them fully integrated back to the fold. All these measures contributed immeasurably to the success of our party APC in the gubernatorial contest last Saturday”.

The APC stalwart congratulated the Edo people for making the right choice of voting for the APC and assured them that the confidence they reposed in the character and capacity of the newly elected governor, Okpebholo, and his deputy, Idahosa, to take the state out of the woods, would not be taken for granted.

“A new Edo where the people’s interest and satisfaction will take precedence over personal interests and considerations is on the horizon with their very wise choice of a new Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa,” Umakhihe concluded.