NNL Pre Season Seminar to Hold in Ikenne

In a bid to consolidate on the gains of last season which saw a remarkable improvement in the quality of the Nigerian National League, plans have been concluded for a pre season seminar for coaches and media officers.

The pre season seminar is to hold immediately after the league’s AGM billed for Bauchi.

According to the Chairman of the Nigerian National League Board, Mr George Aluo, “We are excited to have a pre season seminar for our coaches and club media officers to prepare them for another season. The event would come up immediately after the league’s AGM in Bauchi. The NNL is fully committed to building on the gains of last season which resulted in good conduct of our coaches, fair officiating and high standard of play. We canot settle for anything less going forward.”

He expressed gratitude to the management of Valuejet Airlines for supporting the NNL to consolidate on the gains of making the League better.

“We have set a standard which we will keep improving upon. The commendation we got last season is due to the coperation of all stakeholders. The League can only get better when everyone contribute their own quota to the game. We are not there yet, but we have instilled some level of trust, sanity and integrity in our league. This is the beginning of better days ahead. We thank Valuejet Airlines for their faith and support.”

The pre season Seminar will take place at the world-class Remo Stars Stadium mid October.

Notable coaches, world-acclaimed journalists and resource persons are expected to tutor coaches and media officers on how to upgrade their knowledge of the game.

Aluo said the NNL decided to incorporate media officers into the programme because of their strategic role in the growth of the league.