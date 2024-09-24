NAGS-AP Initiative: Edun, AfDB, Key Stakeholders Meet on Food Production Strategies

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other key stakeholders , Tuesday held a high-level meeting to accelerate the implementation of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme – Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP).

NAGS-AP initiative is designed to stimulate increased productivity and higher yields among farmers, ensuring a significant impact on food production and agricultural growth across the country.

The meeting, which was held in Abuja, brought together representatives from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Flour Mills of Nigeria, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to discuss strategies for driving immediate results.

At the meeting, Edun emphasised the critical need for an efficient input system during the dry season, particularly stressing the importance of high-quality, adaptable seeds in achieving optimal yields.

The NAGS-AP team provided comprehensive updates on their day-to-day implementation strategies and presented a finalised work plan for the 2024/2025 dry season.

In a statement, the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga said the programme is poised to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, adding that the meeting marked a significant step towards ensuring food security and economic growth in line with the policy thrust of the present administration

“As the project gains momentum, stakeholders remain committed to harnessing the nation’s agricultural potential, empowering farmers, and fostering a brighter future for Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” he stated.