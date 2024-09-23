Wale Edun, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Prominent Leaders Grace Coronation Group’s Exhibition Honouring Women

Funke Olaode

Coronation Art Gallery’s highly anticipated 2024 exhibition, which held on September 19th, brought together a distinguished group of leaders from Nigeria’s private and public sectors. Headlined by The Honourable Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the event underscored the importance of art as a multidimensional asset class that contributes to wealth creation and socio-economic development. Edun’s presence highlighted the significant role that cultural investments play in shaping a sustainable future.

Among the distinguished attendees were Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of Coronation Group; Gbenga Oyebode MFR, Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode; Dere Otubu, Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company; and Femi Okunsanya, Chairman, First Ally Capital. These business leaders were joined by the esteemed female art collectors whose artworks were on display, including Funmi Oyetunji, Dolores Odogwu-Edgal, Tinuade Awe, Grace Osime, Sola Carrena, Nwakaego Boyo, Lanre Shasore, Bimpe Nkontchou, Dudun Peterside, Freda Isingoma, Toyin Odulate and Adia Sowho.

Curated by the renowned Ugoma Ebilah, the groundbreaking exhibition was a celebration of the contributions of women in the Arts and Culture ecosystem, reflecting Coronation’s commitment to gender inclusivity and cultural empowerment. This year’s exhibition is part of the organisation’s broader efforts to amplify the voices of African women, and to highlight the crucial roles they play in moving the continent forward.

The Coronation Art Gallery, founded in May 2022 under the visionary leadership of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, was created to democratize access to art, with a strong focus on nurturing a deep love and appreciation for African art and culture. The gallery aims to bridge the gap between art and the public by providing a platform that highlights the richness of African creativity while encouraging broader engagement with the continent’s cultural heritage.

Speaking at the exhibition, Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Coronation, emphasized the significance of the initiative; “At Coronation, we are deeply committed to embedding gender inclusivity in all our initiatives. This exhibition underscores our dedication to amplifying women’s voices while promoting responsible cultural practices.”

Akinyele added, “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with such extraordinary women for this exhibition. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire future generations of art lovers, collectors, and creators to engage with African art and its powerful role in shaping our collective future.

The event also drew notable figures from the entertainment industry, including award-winning music artist Jude Abaga, aka M.I. Media personality Folu Storms anchored the evening, while the all-female band Genial Sound delivered a captivating live performance, blending music and art in a harmonious celebration of culture.

Coronation Art Gallery has become a central hub for artistic expression and cultural conversations. As Yemi Sadiku, MD/CEO of Coronation Trustees, noted during the event, the organization continues to democratise access to the arts, ensuring that both collectors and the wider public can engage with cultural treasures in meaningful ways.

The gallery exhibition remains open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for art lovers to explore and appreciate the incredible works on display.