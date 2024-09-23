International Day of Peace: Nigeria Needs Strong Institutions for Peace Building, Says Rotary Governor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Assistant Governor, Rotary District 9141, Zone 9, Hon. Akpodiogaga Emeyese, has said the country needs strong executive, legislative and judicial institutions for peace building initiatives to provide fundamental services to her citizens.

He noted that the initiatives should aimed to promote non-violent mechanisms that eliminate violence, foster structures that meet basic human needs and maximize public participation.



Emeyese, a former member of the National Assembly said this over the while delivering a key note address during the International Day of Peace organized by Rotary Action Group for Peace, Nigeria Chapter, Delta State branch in Warri.

The theme of the event held at College of Education, Warri, was “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”.

He noted that it was crucial to establish and maintain the rule of law and implement rules and procedures that constrain powers of all parties and hold them accountable for their actions adding “These can help to ease tension, create stability and lessen the likelihood of further conflict.

Emeyese said cultivating the culture of Peace was beyond rhetorics and semantics but with peace building focused on social, economic and political foundations that serves the needs of the populace.



Head, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Delta Port Command, Superintendent of Narcotics, Mrs. Adeosun Olabisi, highlighted the effects of drug abuse and its attendant threat to peace in the country.

She urged parents to help the agency in educating their wards on the to stay off drugs for them to achieve their God given talents adding that NDLEA alone cannot curb the menace of drugs.



Olabisi drew the attention of the parents to the fact that the youths have gone beyond taking already known drugs to using and mixing unexpected substances to get high.

“It is not only drugs that our youths and children are using in Nigeria, today especially in Delta State. They now abuse household items in our kitchen in our house. Anytime, your maggi is missing, please don’t think it is rat that takes them away. It is possible that our children are using it to mix with other substances to abuse drugs”, she said.

Executive Director, Value Rebirth Initiative, Mr. Edewor Egedegbe, in his paper presentation, stressed the need for peace to enhance development right from home, community to state and nation at large.

Chairperson of Rotary Action Group for peace, Nigeria Chapter, Delta State branch, Rtn. Mfon Otite Douglas said Rotary is committed to sustainable peace through its peace and conflict resolution.

President, Rotary Club of Edjeba, Kenneth Okpeahior said the event was to mark the International Day of Peace to create awareness and educate the people on the importance of Peace in line with Rotary objectives.

Highlight of the event was football matches amongst youths in the area with attendant prizes.