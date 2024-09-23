Florence Otedola Makes History as First British-Nigerian to Host UNGA’s Opening Session

*Says she’s passionate about quality education for young people

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy and daughter of Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, at the weekend made history as the first British Nigerian ever to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The popular superstar DJ, philanthropist, global music sensation and founder of the Cuppy Foundation, originally known as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a statement from her media office said, anchored the session themed: “The Summit of the Future – Youth Actions Day” at the event.

With tremendous progress achieved since her last appearance at the Assembly, the talented DJ opened the Youth Action Day at this year’s United Nations General Assembly.



In a display of her influence and charisma, DJ Cuppy managed to get the entire Assembly chanting together during her keynote session, electrifying the room and bringing a fresh, youthful energy to the proceedings.

“My name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, but you can call me Cuppy. I’m repping a country called Nigeria, in case you’ve heard of it. I’m a DJ, philanthropist, but also your moderator.



“But it feels like I’m more your co-host, because today is all about you. It’s all about you. Now, someone once told me, it’s not about your ‘what’, but it’s about your ‘why’. So why are we here? We believe that youth need to be able to take action.

“We believe in leadership that brings everyone to the table. And that’s why I’m just so proud to be here. My favourite Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is definitely 4: “Opportunity for Everyone to Get Quality Education”

“And at my foundation, the Cuppy Foundation, I’m so proud because we provide funds for African students. So throughout today, this opening ceremony, I’d love you to get involved in the conversation,” she told an excited audience.



She later closed the event with a powerful musical performance that left a lasting impression.

In a delightful twist that captivated the audience, DJ Cuppy casually hinted at her future ambitions during the opening session, playfully suggesting that she might one day become Nigeria’s first female president.

Her bold remark immediately sparked excitement as the room buzzed with energy over the possibility of such a future leader stirred the crowd’s imagination.



The real magic, however, unfolded later in the evening during the closing session. Just before DJ Cuppy took to the stage for her much-anticipated set, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, responded to Cuppy’s earlier comment.

With her characteristic wit and charm, Amina Mohammed said: “You told me you wanted to be Nigeria’s first female president, and what did I say? After me,” she teased, sending the audience into fits of laughter.



The light-hearted yet powerful exchange between the two trailblazing women spoke volumes about the rising tide of female leadership in Nigeria and across the globe.

Cuppy’s aspirations, alongside Amina’s encouragement, the statement said, symbolised the growing momentum behind women’s leadership in Nigeria, inspiring the next generation to aim for the highest levels of influence and power.

The 2024 ‘UNGA Summit of the Future’ successfully drew global attention to the actions required to achieve the SDGs by 2030. With young people comprising a significant portion of the world’s population, their participation in addressing global challenges remains vital to ensuring a prosperous future for all.



Beyond the social and philanthropic circles, Cuppy is also very cerebral, starting her academic pursuit in 2014 with a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London and then following it up with her first Master’s in the field of Music Business from New York University in 2015 and her second Master’s in African Studies in 2022.

In March 2023, Cuppy announced that she had completed another Master’s programme at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom, becoming the Gelato singer’s third Master’s degree.

Recently, she announced on her social media handles, that she had gone back to school for her fourth academic degree, this time at the London School of Economics.