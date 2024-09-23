Firm Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering Commuters in Africa

James Emejo in Abuja

Africa’s leading corporate mobility startup, Treepz, has reiterated its commitment to empowering one million daily commuters with options to move better in Africa.

Commenting on the company’s five-year milestone, Chief Operating Officer/Co-founder, Treepz, Mr. Johnny Enagwolor, said it has achieved momentum in the African mobility industry, providing cutting-edge solutions to address the prevalent transportation challenges across the continent.

He said through its partnerships with leading companies, the mobility firms had continued to expand its services by providing transportation solutions for over 50,000 employees monthly.

Enagwolor said, “This collaboration highlights Treepz’s growing influence and its ability to meet the evolving needs of corporate clients.

“Beyond this remarkable achievement, we also made history as the first mobility startup in Africa to successfully complete an international cross-border rental trip between two African countries.

“This historic journey, which covered nearly 1,400 kilometers, featured a fleet of two well-maintained coasters and three Toyota Hiace buses.

“It took place from August 7, 2024, to August 11, 2024, transporting 96 passengers from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cotonou, Benin Republic, and back.”

According to him, the feat marked a giant leap forward in solving the mobility challenges faced by many African countries, adding “From the beginning, our goal has always been to redefine how people and businesses move across the continent.”

The co-founder also disclosed plans to launch a highly enhanced, all-in-one version of its mobility application for corporate firms and individual users across the continent.

He said the redesigned app seeks to address the real transportation challenges faced by its diverse users, and was scheduled to go live first in Lagos, on October 1, 2024.

Shedding more light on the app, Treepz’s Founder/Chief Executive, Onyeka Akumah, said the solution takes into account specific transportation needs of different corporate firms and individual users.