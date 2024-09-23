Faceless Group Behind Otulu Crisis in Delta, Ogwashi-Uku Monarch Alleges

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM (Dr) Ifechukwude Okonjo, has blamed the spate of crisis in Otulu Community in Delta State on a “faceless group” comprising a handful of mischievous residents masquerading as leaders of what they termed the “Autonomous Community of Otulu”, stressing that such nomenclature was not only alien to Delta State but also claims from strangers to the Ogwashi-Uku.

“It is ridiculous and unheard of that a few unruly individuals would be for mentioning trouble with the hope of hand-twisting the government to concede an illegal position to them as so-called traditional rulers overnight,” the royal father said.

Reacting to the recent protest and press briefing by a group claiming to be “United And Concerned Indigenes” of Otulu Community fighting for their court-recognised autonomous traditional status, in chat with newsmen in Asaba, a counsel to the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Ngozi Chukura Esq, and Prince Onyeama Okonjo, urged law-abiding Otulu residents and the general public to disregard antics of the group.

“We wish to categorically state that the five individuals shown in their recent publication are not from Otulu Ogwashi-Uku, a recognised part of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom. While it would normally be unnecessary to respond to such fabrications, we feel it is important to set the record straight for the benefit of the wider public.

“Otulu Ogwashi-Uku is, and will always remain an integral part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom. This fact is undisputed, as confirmed by the historical documents and official gazettes from the Western Region, Bendel State, and Delta State. Furthermore, the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs and the Aniocha South Local Government Area have both verified this reality.

“The current traditional Chief of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku (Anthony Enurah) was duly appointed by His Majesty, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, and this appointment has been officially recognized and confirmed by the Delta State Government. The Chief’s status has also been duly recorded in the state’s official gazette.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard the misleading statements made by individuals who are known to be connected with persons currently facing trial for inciting security disturbances in Otulu Ogwashi-Uku. Many of these individuals were only recently released on bail from the Federal Correctional Centre in Ogwashi-Uku.

“It has come to our attention that the author of their press release, who hails from Aniocha North Local Government Area, has been using the names of prominent government figures to bolster their false claims. Their ultimate objective is to plunge Otulu back into the dark days of criminality and unrest.

“We reiterate that these allegations are without merit. Otulu remains an essential part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, and the attempts by these individuals to spread disinformation and provoke communal discord are destined to fail. Obi of Ogwashi-Uku cannot and will confiscate land that lawfully belongs to the Ogwashi-Uku community under his stewardship.”

The formal response from the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom was signed by the Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi.

Meanwhile, a request has gone to the State Commissioner of Police to deploy a patrol vehicle in Otulu Ogwashi-Uku pending the approval of an earlier request for a police post in the community in order to curtail the activities of land-grabbers and other criminals, which have reportedly spiked since the recent release on bail of certain individuals detained over the alleged roles in violence and murder about two years ago.

‘This will help to maintain law and order and prevent any further breach of peace”, the letter by counsel, Onome O. Ojugo Esq, said, adding that Chief Anthony Enurah, the Ogwashi-Uku monarch’s authentic Otulu community leader, “is actively working towards the construction of a permanent police post within the community to ensure a sustained law enforcement presence.”