Edo Guber: Accord Chieftain Laments Insignificant Impact of Party in Governorship Election 

Precious Ugwuzor

Dr. Sam Imagwe, a chieftain of Accord Party, has alleged that his party failed to make any significant impact in the Saturday governorship election in Edo State because it was sold out for personal gain.

Imagwe said it was not surprising that the party went the same route it has been going in the past 16 year, opting for negotiations with big parties just to be paid off.

He accused the leadership of the party in Edo which was in place before the court declared Prof. Chris Imumolen as the national leader of corruption, wondering why a governorship candidate will step down just to support another candidate.

“This has always been the practice of those who were at the helm of affairs of Accord Party before now, and indeed other smaller parties.

“They field a candidate, not with the intention of trying their popularity at the polls, but with the hope of stepping down at 11th hour and go into negotiations.

“This shenanigan has made a lot Nigerians lose confidence in smaller parties and it is most unfortunate that Accord Part has joined in that fray. Under this kind of arrangement, how can we have a robust opposition”, he queried.

He accused the past leadership of the party at the national level of supervising the failure of the party to make impact in the governorship election in Edo, expressing hope that the Prof. Imumolen-led national leadership will right the wrongs of the past.

“Prof. Chris Imumolen has come to rescue the party with dynamism, energy and vigour. With just few weeks on the saddle, you can see what he is doing.

“The recent distribution of palliatives and relief materials in Borno state among flood victims, things known to be done by bigger parties is very strategic.

“It speaks to humanity, leadership and political activism and I am hopeful that under him, Accord Party will be elevated to serious national relevance” he added.