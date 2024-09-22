Reliving an Artist’s Odyssey at Mydrim Gallery 

Yinka Olatunbosun

After years of banking on his passion for fine art to create a profitable portfolio, Abia state-born artist Emeka Nwagbara is set for a solo exhibition at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi Lagos—a place he could consider as a second home.

With years of long-standing relationship with the gallery that has yielded many fruits in terms of group shows and sales, Nwagbara unleashed a body of works that, in his view, are not entirely new, having made sketches over a period of years.

This full-time studio artist traces his personal sojourn into art from his self-discovery to his association with Edosa Ogiugo, who would later introduce him to Abiodun Olaku, Olu Ajayi, Wallace Ejor, and other masters at the Universal Studios of Art, Iganmu. It was indeed a hub to polish his craft and hand him a lifetime of fulfilment.

He had that look of satisfaction on his face as he watched this journalist’s curious glare at his pieces at the press preview.

“I didn’t study fine art in school,” he broke the ice as he explained his journey into art practice. “Instead, I read Accounting. I used to work in a bank, and before what we called the bank tsunami, I left banking for something else, and it wasn’t working out. I just went back to my passion.”

Despite having a lucrative career in banking, he never stopped drawing and painting in his private time. His instincts towered over the initial childhood criticisms that put the image of art practice in the rare view.

Today, he relishes the ease of producing his works in his Ikorodu home—a habit that sometimes fetches him a decent amount right from the easels.

“I didn’t know much about the business side of arts,” he continued. But with the added advantage of advanced age and foresight in business, he brushed aside his fears. Furthermore, he discovered that some undergraduates who came to the University Studio of Art for industrial training had mediocre skills but often transformed into professionals. More importantly, he was enamoured by what he could do with his hands—drawing.

In time, Nwagbara engaged in high-profile art projects and commissions, including portrait commissions of state governors and art projects with state governments, and has a list of corporate clients, including the Ondo State Government, Lagos State Government/Lagos State Carnival, UNICEF, Nestle Foods, and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Naturally, Nwagbara loves human figures, and his works are particularly a visual cocktail of rousing feminine energy, socio-political commentary, and cultural symbolism.

For this show titled “Priceless Odyssey,” which opens on September 28, no fewer than 21 paintings and 13 drawings would be exhibited.

One of them, The Nation and Its People I as well as II offer a bold socio-political commentary on African leaders and their seeming detachment from the plight of the people.

“It’s a story of some African leaders using animal heads as metaphor. Avarice. Selfishness. Greed. No compassion. Yes, they have to do what needs to be done, but what about the timing? If you do the right thing at the wrong time, it’s still wrong,” he said.

His piece, “Friends and Family II—We Are One,” mirrors the traditional nature of indigenous African societies where communal living was treasured. Even in contemporary Africa, family is considered a very valuable pointer to man’s character. “Anatomy of Gele” as well as “Gele Series” interrogates the African woman’s love of fashion and its symbol in ceremonial rites.

Some of Nwagbara’s previous exhibitions include 2015 Lagos Art Auction 2015, TKMG TerraKulture / Mydrim Gallery; 2015 Art Exhibition / Auction at International Conference on Disability, Civic Centre, Lagos; 2015 Ebola Art Exhibition, United Nations, New York, USA organised by Kamba Art Gallery, London, UK; 2015 Oreze III (The King’s Crowd), an exhibition of Paintings and Sculpture in honour of His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, Mni, Obi of Onitsha, Inland Town, Onitsha; 2014 Cupid, Alexis Gallery, Lagos; 2014 Ero Repete Lojude Oba (Crowd at the King’s Frontage): an Exhibition of Paintings, Sculpture and Ceramic in honour of Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Awujale of Ijebuland), Ogun State amongst others.

In her remarks, Idowu Bankole, assistant curator, Mydrim Gallery, described Nwagbara as “a friend of the gallery.”

The exhibition runs till October 12.