Edo Decides: Police Force Obaseki Out of INEC Office

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was forced out of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Benin City in the early hours of Sunday by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba.

Mba is the officer in charge of the state governorship election.

Obaseki had stormed the INEC office to protest alleged manipulation of the governorship poll results, which seem to be favoring Senator Monday Okpebhollo of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obaseki’s outrage stemmed from the lack of answers to his questions regarding the poll results.

In spite of his continuous inquiries, none of the INEC staff responded to his questions.

While that was going on, a group of APC supporters who also stormed the INEC office, demanded that the governor leave the arena.

The confusion and protest eventually led to his forceful removal from the premises by a combined team of security agents at exactly 5:00 a.m.

The incident had since raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in the state.

With the results still being awaited, the people of the state anxiously hope for a peaceful and credible conclusion of the electoral process. (NAN)