  • Sunday, 22nd September, 2024

Edo Decides: INEC Begins Collation of Results 10am

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of results of the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday will begin at 10 am Sunday.
A statement by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Dr Anugbum Omuoha, assured the public that the collation process would be conducted with full transparency, in line with the commission’s existing regulations.
“This is to inform the general public, stakeholders, and observers that the collation of results for the ongoing Edo State governorship election will resume today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 10 am,” the statement stated.

