Firm Introduces Solutions to Bridge Energy Gap

Kartel Energy Limited, a Nigerian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) committed to delivering reliable, sustainable, and clean energy solutions in the country, has made a significant stride with the launch of two innovative products: Ensky Solar and GenixGreen & Luxwatt Lithium Battery Series, aimed at bridging energy access gap in the country.

Speaking about the new products, Chief Executive Officer of Kartel Energy, Mr. Ola Ogunsemowo said the Ensky Solar range offers high-quality, affordable, and durable solar street lights with advanced features like motion sensors, integrated solar panels, and high-brightness LED bulbs.

“These street lights boast impressive features, including 48-hour battery life, IP65 weather resistance, and 6,500 lumen brightness, with prices starting from competitive rates and warranties ranging from 2-3 years”, he said.

Also, GenixGreen and Luxxwatt are Kartel Energy’s specialised power-technology brands, collectively addressing advanced battery and energy-storage needs across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

Both brands are built around high-performance lithium battery technology, but are deliberately positioned to serve different power demands and use cases in Nigeria.

Ogunsemowo explained that GenixGreen focuses on high-voltage battery systems up to 768v, engineered for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

These, he said, include factories, industrial facilities, estates, institutions, and large developments where high load capacity, scalability, and intelligent power management are critical.