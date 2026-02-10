  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

Firm Introduces Solutions to Bridge Energy Gap

Business | 4 seconds ago

Kartel Energy Limited, a Nigerian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) committed to delivering reliable, sustainable, and clean energy solutions in the country, has made a significant stride with the launch of two innovative products: Ensky Solar and GenixGreen & Luxwatt Lithium Battery Series, aimed at bridging energy access gap in the country.

Speaking about the new products, Chief Executive Officer of Kartel Energy, Mr. Ola Ogunsemowo said the Ensky Solar range offers high-quality, affordable, and durable solar street lights with advanced features like motion sensors, integrated solar panels, and high-brightness LED bulbs. 

“These street lights boast impressive features, including 48-hour battery life, IP65 weather resistance, and 6,500 lumen brightness, with prices starting from competitive rates and warranties ranging from 2-3 years”, he said.

Also, GenixGreen and Luxxwatt are Kartel Energy’s specialised power-technology brands, collectively addressing advanced battery and energy-storage needs across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

Both brands are built around high-performance lithium battery technology, but are deliberately positioned to serve different power demands and use cases in Nigeria.

Ogunsemowo explained that GenixGreen focuses on high-voltage battery systems up to 768v, engineered for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. 

These, he said, include factories, industrial facilities, estates, institutions, and large developments where high load capacity, scalability, and intelligent power management are critical. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.