We’ve Repositioned Ondo Civil Service for Efficiency, Says Aiyedatiwa

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said his administration has repositioned the civil service of the state to meet international standards.

The governor made the statement while declaring open the 9th annual conference of the Ondo State chapter of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), held in Akure, yesterday.



Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor said his government has invested in the training of its workers to enable them deliver top-rated services to the people of the state, saying, “Since inception, we have taken a bold step to reposition the civil service for efficiency so as to boost productivity. This is evident in the 300 per cent increase in our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR); from an annual average of N10bn in 2017 to N40bn.



He further disclosed that his administration has trained over 4,000 workers in the application of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with respect to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He lauded CIPM for the critical role it plays in positioning the management of human resources for optimal results, noting that, “Nothing further describes your knack for efficiency and excellent service delivery than the theme you have chosen for this conference, which is unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace. I urge you to keep expanding the frontiers of knowledge.”



In his address, President of CIPM, Ahmed Gobir, who was represented by the National Treasurer, Ogochukwu Egbuonu, expressed satisfaction at the relationship between the civil servants and government of the state.

He described the use of Artificial Intelligence as a tool that will aid the civil servants in service delivery.



Remarking, Ondo State Head of Service, Bayo Philip, commended the institute for its immense contribution to the public service of Ondo State, saying it has prepared the workers to function optimally in all departments of government.

Chairman of the Ondo State branch of CIPM, Olusola Lebile, urged members and fellows of the institute to take full advantage of ICT to simplify the day-to-day running of government programmes.