Soludo: STEM Education Best Way to Prepare Students for Future

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is the best way to prepare students for a technology-driven society and the future.

Soludo stated this during the flag-off of the introduction of STEM education and distribution of science laboratory equipment to public secondary schools in the state.



He said there was need to do it because the world was going digital with science and technology.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, said, “I hold the education sector so dearly, this is why we introduced free education policy, recruitment of teachers and infrastructure upgrade in our schools to improve our teaching and learning environment.

“But science is the way to go and we cannot develop and compete globally if we do not introduce STEM education. The world will leave us behind.



“STEM education will sharpen the creative thinking of students, prepare and equip them with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven society.

“With this laboratory equipment, teaching an learning will be fun, hands-on, accessible, sustainable, relatable; while inculcating critical thinking ability, problem identification and solving skills,” he said.

The governor urged the schools to put the equipment to good use to impact positively on the lives of the students as well as prepare them for emerging challenges and to be self-reliant in future.



Also speaking, Dr Uchenna Ezeogu, a representative of GEOGRO Global Resources Ltd, the supplier of the lab equipment, said many schools in the state had dilapidated or outdated laboratory equipment which made learning difficult for students.

“We conducted a need assessment of schools and discovered they were lacking in modern lab equipment. This was why Governor Soludo approved the supply of these apparatus and reagents.



“These students are lucky to have these equipment and I urge them to make the state proud by equipping themselves and competing globally in the field of science and technology,” he said.

In her address, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, urged the students to stand up for their future and be relevant in the era of science and technology.

Ikediugwu thanked the governor for his efforts to take the state’s education sector to greater heights.