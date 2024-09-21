Edo Decides: LP’s Akpata Losses Polling Unit to Ighodalo

*Oshiomohle wins unit for Okpebholo



Adibe Emenyonu Emenyonu in Benin City



Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo state governorship election, has lost his polling unit to Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ighodalo polled 41 votes to defeat the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who garnered 32 votes at polling unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo LGA in Benin City, the capital of Edo.

Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scored 19 votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Oshiomhole won his unit 1, ward 10 Estako West local Government Area of Edo State with 403 votes out of total votes of 414. Nine votes were voided for the APC.

The PDP secured one vote while ADC also secured one vote as announced by the INEC Presiding officer, Salomey Sada.