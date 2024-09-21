  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: LP’s Akpata Losses Polling Unit to Ighodalo

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

*Oshiomohle wins unit for Okpebholo


Adibe Emenyonu Emenyonu in Benin City


Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo state governorship election, has lost his polling unit to Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ighodalo polled 41 votes to defeat the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who garnered 32 votes at polling unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo LGA in Benin City, the capital of Edo.
Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scored 19 votes.
Meanwhile, Senator Oshiomhole won his unit 1, ward 10 Estako West local Government Area of Edo State with 403 votes out of total votes of 414. Nine votes were voided for the APC.

The PDP secured one vote while ADC also secured one vote as announced by the INEC Presiding officer, Salomey Sada.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.