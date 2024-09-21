  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: Ighodalo Condemns Late Arrival of Materials in Ewohimi

Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo governorship election, has condemned late arrival of officials of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials to his polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that INEC Officials and materials arrived in Ighodalo’s Okaegben ward one, unit 3 in Ewohimi, at exactly 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ighodalo, who arrived at the voting centre at 10:30 a.m., also condemned the arrest of some PDP members in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

He also decried the late arrival of election materials in Owan West Local Government Area.

“As you can see, INEC officials and materials just arrived and they are well over two hours late.

“Well, we are still well around the allocated time for voting; let us see what we can achieve between now and close of voting hours,’’ he said.

According to him, it will only be fair if the voting hours are extended by the numbers of hours lost. (NAN)

