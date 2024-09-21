Dubois Stands Between Joshua and Third World Heavyweight Title Dream

Anthony Joshua bids to become a three-time world champion tonight when he faces IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

The pair will go head-to-head in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium and it will be preceded by an exciting undercard.

Since losing to Usyk for a second time in 2022, Joshua has rebuilt himself into a heavyweight knockout machine with his last three fights being stoppage wins.

Dubois has also become a credible contender in the heavyweight division, with his recent victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic gaining plenty of plaudits.

With both Joshua and Dubois not afraid to go toe-to-toe in the centre of the ring, fans should expect a heavyweight thriller in the English capital.

IBF heavyweight champion, Dubois is feeling confident ahead of his meeting with Joshua and vows to make the Olympian look a ‘fool’ at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua may already be a two-time world champion, but he believes there is still a lot to give in his boxing career when speaking on DAZN’s Off the Cuff.

The build-up to this fight began with a heated face-off between Joshua and Dubois who came too close to starting the fight early.

Joshua will come into Wembley on his best run in years. The former heavyweight champion appears to have regained some of his 2017/18 form over the last 12 months, dispatching Francis Ngannou with ease in his last fight and building on a dominant display over Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia in December.

The addition of former Tyson Fury trainer Ben Davison to his corner appears to have helped AJ discover his confidence, and few fighters on the planet look as strong as him right now.

Meanwhile, Dubois comes into today’s fight following one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Brit scored an impressive TKO victory over Filip Hrgovi in Saudi Arabia in June, which saw him win the the vacant IBF Heavyweight Championship. This was his second notable win in Saudi in six months following his victory over Jarrell Miller in December.