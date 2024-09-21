Coalition of 17 Northern Youths Groups Condemns EFCC’s Actions Against Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello

The Coalition of 17 Northern Youths groups in an Emergency meeting in Suleja Niger State, has reacted strongly to the ongoing saga between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Following a series of protests and outreach efforts between April and July 2024, the coalition, which toured the 19 Northern states, expressed deep concerns over what it views as the EFCC’s blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law in its treatment of the former governor.

The coalition, comprising prominent Northern youth groups such as the North Central Progressive Voice and the Middle-Belt Vanguard, organized peaceful protests and press conferences across key Northern cities. Between April and May 2024, the groups held events in Jos, Minna, Lafia, Zaria, Damaturu, Makurdi, Gombe, Maiduguri, Abuja, Daura, illorin, Bauchi and Kaduna, delivering open letters to State Governors, traditional rulers, and former military leaders, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the escalating crisis between the EFCC and Bello.

In Jos, Plateau State, the coalition highlighted the EFCC’s alleged raid on Yahaya Bello’s residence, which they claimed defied a court injunction protecting the former governor from further harassment. Similar protests took place in Minna, where the group delivered an open letter to former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida, urging him to appeal to President Tinubu on their behalf.

The coalition’s series of activities culminated in a powerful open letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, which was delivered during a mass protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on May 3, 2024. The letter called for the immediate intervention of the President to curb what the groups describe as EFCC’s misuse of power in its handling of Yahaya Bello’s case.

In the letter, the coalition accused the EFCC of disregarding legal processes and condemned the agency for tarnishing the image of political leaders without proper judicial oversight. The coalition also highlighted concerns that the EFCC’s actions could undermine democratic principles and pose a risk to national stability, especially in light of the country’s current economic hardship.

As part of their extensive tour, the coalition visited various influential figures, including State Governors, traditional rulers, and former military rulers General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalam Abubakar. They delivered appeals to individuals such as Dr. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, and the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage I. JSC (Rtd.). These visits were aimed at urging these leaders to prevail upon President Tinubu to call the EFCC to order.

The coalition underscored that their peaceful protests and meetings were not only in defense of Yahaya Bello but also aimed at protecting the sanctity of the law and the future of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The most recent development in this ongoing saga occurred 153 days after the EFCC declared Yahaya Bello wanted over allegations of mismanaging N80.2 billion. On September 18, 2024, Bello, accompanied by his successor Governor Ahmed Ododo and other dignitaries, voluntarily appeared at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, ready for questioning. However, EFCC officials refused to attend to Bello, saying they will invite him at their convenience.

This refusal by the EFCC to engage with Bello, despite his willingness to comply, further fueled concerns about the agency’s motives. The situation escalated when, later that night, EFCC operatives reportedly surrounded the Kogi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, where Bello was staying waiting for them to invite him as earlier agreed.

According to Ohiare Michael, Director of Yahaya Bello’s Media Office, the operatives allegedly shot sporadically, attempting to arrest the former governor.

The coalition condemned these actions, describing them as a dangerous overreach by the EFCC that not only undermines the rule of law but also sets a troubling precedent for how political figures are treated in Nigeria.

In their latest statement released to the media on Thursday, the coalition warned that the EFCC’s conduct risks plunging the country into further instability. Given the fragile economic state of Nigeria, with widespread hardship and public discontent, the coalition fears that the EFCC’s actions could lead to a national crisis. They cautioned that the continued harassment of political figures like Yahaya Bello, without adherence to due process, could provoke public outrage and undermine confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“The EFCC’s approach has the potential to spark unrest, especially at a time when the nation is grappling with severe economic challenges. These actions could be seen as politically motivated and may destabilize the fragile peace we are working hard to maintain,” said the coalition.

The coalition called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and rein in the EFCC to prevent further escalation of the crisis. They emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that agencies like the EFCC are not used to settle political scores.

The coalition remains steadfast in its commitment to peaceful advocacy and has vowed to continue pressing for justice and accountability in this matter.

Comrade Abubakar Suleiman, the spokesperson of the coalition disclosed at the Press Conference in Suleja that the group will write another Open Letter calling on Mr. President to act fast to save our democracy.