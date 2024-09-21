Citizens Battle Gunners as Osimhen Faces Mourinho Live on DStv, GOtv

Premier League defending champions, Manchester City, will welcome runner-up, Arsenal, to the Etihad Stadium this weekend for what has become the biggest fixture of the Premier League in the last two seasons.

The Citizens have won their opening four matches and will be keen to extend their two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. The match will be live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 4:30 pm tomorrow, and will also be available to DStv Access and GOtv Jolli customers.

In the Turkish Super League, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will have his first taste of the Intercontinental Derby when his new club, Galatasaray, face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe today in one of the biggest rivalries in club football.

Osimhen will hope to cement his name in derby folklore with a goal this weekend. The encounter will be live on ESPN (DStv ch 218 and GOtv ch 67) at 6 pm today.

Samuel Chuwueze’s AC Millan will take on arc rivals, Inter Millan, in the first Millan Derby of the Serie A season, hoping to stop a run of bad results in the derby.

With the addition of veteran striker Alvaro Morata and the trickery of Chukwueze, Pulisic and Leao, Milan stand a good chance against their rivals. Watch the action live on DStv 207 ch and GOtv ch 64.